Diplomacy on Ice: The Winter Games Opening Controversy

The International Olympic Committee hopes the Milano Cortina Winter Games' opening ceremony will showcase global unity and not be disrupted by protests against American officials and athletes. Concerns have arisen due to protests against the presence of U.S. immigration agents at the event, sparking tensions in Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:07 IST
As anticipation builds for the Milano Cortina Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keen to maintain a peaceful and respectful opening ceremony Friday, amid worries of protests against American participants.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are anticipated attendees, fueling fears of potential jeers from spectators due to ICE and Border Patrol's presence causing discontent in Italy.

While ICE's involvement at international events is routine, it has ignited criticism from Italian politicians, reflecting broader concerns over U.S. immigration policies and President Donald Trump's administration. IOC President Kirsty Coventry urges mutual respect and togetherness amongst global athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

