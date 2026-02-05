Diplomacy on Ice: The Winter Games Opening Controversy

As anticipation builds for the Milano Cortina Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keen to maintain a peaceful and respectful opening ceremony Friday, amid worries of protests against American participants.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are anticipated attendees, fueling fears of potential jeers from spectators due to ICE and Border Patrol's presence causing discontent in Italy.

While ICE's involvement at international events is routine, it has ignited criticism from Italian politicians, reflecting broader concerns over U.S. immigration policies and President Donald Trump's administration. IOC President Kirsty Coventry urges mutual respect and togetherness amongst global athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)