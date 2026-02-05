Italy Thwarts Russian Cyberattacks on Foreign Ministry and Olympic Sites

Italy has successfully thwarted a series of cyberattacks targeting its foreign ministry offices and Winter Olympic venues, according to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The attacks, linked to Russian origins, included operations against ministry sites in Washington and hotels in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Speaking in Washington, Tajani confirmed the prevention of these cyber threats just ahead of Friday's opening ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium. He did not disclose further specifics about the attacks but emphasized their significance.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi announced comprehensive security measures for the Winter Olympics, deploying 6,000 officers, including bomb disposal experts and anti-terrorism units, across event sites from Milan to the Dolomites.

