Lawyer’s Blunt Outburst Highlights Strain in Immigration System

A government attorney in Minnesota was relieved of her duties after making blunt remarks in court. Julie Le, associated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, expressed frustration over her job and criticized the government's handling of immigration laws.

Le's unfiltered comments came during a session before U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell, where she candidly labeled her work 'stupid' and expressed dissatisfaction over systemic failings, including non-compliance with court orders.

The Department of Justice, amidst a flood of lawsuits stemming from immigration detentions, has faced resignations and criticisms, with Le's incident highlighting tensions within the administration's ranks under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)