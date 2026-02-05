Pooja Aatmaram: From Indian Grand Prix Podium to Provisional Suspension

Pooja Aatmaram, a relatively unknown face in Indian athletics, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to allegations of evading a mandatory doping test.

Competing in the 5000m and 10,000m events, Pooja made headlines by securing third place at the 2024 Indian Grand Prix, representing Rajasthan. However, her career now faces uncertainty after she failed to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

The AIU confirmed her suspension under Article 2.3, which addresses athletes who evade, refuse, or fail to submit to sample collection. This move follows her less noteworthy 25th-place finish at the National Cross Country Championships in Lucknow last year.

