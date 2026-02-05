Left Menu

Pooja Aatmaram: From Indian Grand Prix Podium to Provisional Suspension

Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for evading a doping test. Known for her 5000m and 10,000m events, Pooja's most remarkable achievement was third place in the 2024 Indian Grand Prix. Her suspension falls under Article 2.3 of the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.

Pooja Aatmaram, a relatively unknown face in Indian athletics, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to allegations of evading a mandatory doping test.

Competing in the 5000m and 10,000m events, Pooja made headlines by securing third place at the 2024 Indian Grand Prix, representing Rajasthan. However, her career now faces uncertainty after she failed to comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

The AIU confirmed her suspension under Article 2.3, which addresses athletes who evade, refuse, or fail to submit to sample collection. This move follows her less noteworthy 25th-place finish at the National Cross Country Championships in Lucknow last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

