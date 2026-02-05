Real Madrid Faces Valencia Without Star Players

Real Madrid is set to face Valencia in a crucial La Liga match-up this Sunday and will regrettably do so without the presence of key players Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. Júnior sits out due to an accumulation of yellow cards, his suspension coming after a remarkable performance against Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Bellingham is sidelined after a left hamstring injury sustained in the same match.

The absence of these top talents casts a spotlight on Madrid's strategy. Despite challenges, the team has shown resilience, maintaining a formidable winning streak. Madrid's coach, Álvaro Arbeloa, might look to bring back defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger from injury layoffs to strengthen the squad.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Barcelona, current league leaders, are poised for a duel with 14th-placed Mallorca, aiming for their 17th victory in 18 matches. Atletico Madrid, bolstered by new signings Ademola Lookman and Obed Vargas, will challenge Real Betis, displaying a refreshed line-up in their quest for glory in both the league and the Copa del Rey.