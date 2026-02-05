Left Menu

Real Madrid Faces Valencia Without Star Players

Real Madrid will face Valencia without Vinícius Júnior, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, and Jude Bellingham, recovering from a hamstring injury. With key players missing, Madrid aims to maintain its winning streak. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona prepare for crucial upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:58 IST
Real Madrid Faces Valencia Without Star Players
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid is set to face Valencia in a crucial La Liga match-up this Sunday and will regrettably do so without the presence of key players Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. Júnior sits out due to an accumulation of yellow cards, his suspension coming after a remarkable performance against Rayo Vallecano. Meanwhile, Bellingham is sidelined after a left hamstring injury sustained in the same match.

The absence of these top talents casts a spotlight on Madrid's strategy. Despite challenges, the team has shown resilience, maintaining a formidable winning streak. Madrid's coach, Álvaro Arbeloa, might look to bring back defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger from injury layoffs to strengthen the squad.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Barcelona, current league leaders, are poised for a duel with 14th-placed Mallorca, aiming for their 17th victory in 18 matches. Atletico Madrid, bolstered by new signings Ademola Lookman and Obed Vargas, will challenge Real Betis, displaying a refreshed line-up in their quest for glory in both the league and the Copa del Rey.

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026