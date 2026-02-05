Oman's Fearless Quest in ICC T20I World Cup

At the Captains' Media Briefing in Colombo, Oman's skipper Jatinder Singh emphasized the need for fearlessness in the upcoming ICC Men's T20I World Cup, starting February 7. Oman, placed in a challenging Group B with Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Australia, aims to secure a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Highlighting the critical role of head coach Duleep Mendis, Singh acknowledged his significant contribution to Oman's cricketing progress since 2012, highlighting his expertise and mentorship as key assets. Mendis' extensive knowledge of the wickets is seen as pivotal to their World Cup strategy.

In a similar vein, Netherlands' Scott Edwards expressed eagerness for their Group A matches against cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan. With preparations complete, the Dutch aim to navigate this tough group and advance further in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)