White House Challenges Cuba's Diplomatic Stance
The White House has dismissed Cuba's demand for equal footing in diplomatic talks, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that diplomacy with Cuba is already ongoing. She emphasized the precarious state of the Cuban government, urging caution in their statements towards President Trump during a press briefing.
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday rebuffed Cuba's demand for parity in diplomatic discussions, stating dialogue with the island nation was already underway.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the vulnerability of the Cuban government, advising them to be prudent in their remarks about President Trump.
"Diplomatic engagement is ongoing," Leavitt said, reinforcing the administration's openness to dialogue with Cuba, citing President Trump's willingness to engage diplomatically.
