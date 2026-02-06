White House Challenges Cuba's Diplomatic Stance

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday rebuffed Cuba's demand for parity in diplomatic discussions, stating dialogue with the island nation was already underway.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the vulnerability of the Cuban government, advising them to be prudent in their remarks about President Trump.

"Diplomatic engagement is ongoing," Leavitt said, reinforcing the administration's openness to dialogue with Cuba, citing President Trump's willingness to engage diplomatically.