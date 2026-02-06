Dubai's Autonomous Taxi Revolution: Introducing Baidu Apollo RT6

In a groundbreaking move for smart mobility, Dubai has introduced the RT6 autonomous taxi vehicles developed by Baidu's Apollo Go. The initiative makes strides towards modernizing public transport through advanced technology, setting a precedent in urban transit.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marked the occasion by taking a ride to the World Governments Summit held at Madinat Jumeirah. This highlights Dubai's commitment to innovation in the transport sector.

As the service prepares for a public rollout in early 2026, the RT6 taxis showcase cutting-edge technology. Equipped with over 40 sensors, including LiDAR and multi-band radars, they ensure safe navigation within real urban environments, demonstrating the future of autonomous urban mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)