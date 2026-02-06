Dubai's Autonomous Taxi Revolution: Introducing Baidu Apollo RT6
Dubai introduces Baidu Apollo Go's autonomous RT6 taxis as part of its smart mobility initiative. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan experienced the ride firsthand, marking the service's public launch slated for early 2026. These AI-driven taxis boast 40+ sensors ensuring safe transit in urban environments.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a groundbreaking move for smart mobility, Dubai has introduced the RT6 autonomous taxi vehicles developed by Baidu's Apollo Go. The initiative makes strides towards modernizing public transport through advanced technology, setting a precedent in urban transit.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marked the occasion by taking a ride to the World Governments Summit held at Madinat Jumeirah. This highlights Dubai's commitment to innovation in the transport sector.
As the service prepares for a public rollout in early 2026, the RT6 taxis showcase cutting-edge technology. Equipped with over 40 sensors, including LiDAR and multi-band radars, they ensure safe navigation within real urban environments, demonstrating the future of autonomous urban mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scandal in the Palace: Crown Princess's Son Faces Rape Charges
Royal Turmoil: Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges
Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess's Son on Trial
Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges
Royal Scandal: Norway's Crown Princess' Son Faces Legal Battle