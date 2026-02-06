Minneapolis Man Arrested for Cyberstalking ICE Officers

Left Menu

Kyle Wagner was arrested in Minneapolis for cyberstalking and threatening ICE officers. Alleged affiliations with antifa and calls for violence were part of the charges. Wagner used social media to encourage attacks on federal officers. His case will proceed after a decision on seeking an indictment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In Minneapolis, a man identified as Kyle Wagner was arrested Thursday on charges of cyberstalking and making threats to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to federal prosecutors.

Wagner, 37, allegedly encouraged violence against ICE officers through online platforms and claimed affiliation with antifa, an umbrella term for militant far-left groups resisting fascism. He is accused of urging his followers to confront and attack federal officers.

The case, filed in Detroit, reveals that Wagner doxed individuals and openly incited violence in posts on social media. As the legal proceedings advance, a decision to seek an indictment is pending, while the federal government underscores its stance against such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

