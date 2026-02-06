India Legends Clinch Inaugural Asian Legends Cup 2026

In a crowning achievement, the India Legends emerged victorious in the inaugural Asian Legends Cup 2026, delivering a polished performance that earned them the title. Facing Bangladesh Legends in the final at the BCA Thailand Ground in Bangkok, the India Legends chased down a target of 124 runs in 18.4 overs, concluding with a five-wicket win that underscored their prowess in the veterans' cricket circuit.

Bangladesh Legends had earlier posted a total of 123 for 8, with Najmuj Sadat offering the top score of 22 runs. India's bowling lineup exhibited remarkable discipline, with Kapil Rana, Kalim Khan, Madar Basappa, and Narendra Meena effectively curbing the Bangladesh innings. During the chase, Deepak Sharma's brilliant half-century played a vital role in anchoring the innings, guiding the team to a memorable victory.

Kalim Khan, whose exceptional performances throughout the tournament made him the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps, was rightfully named Man of the Tournament. He demonstrated an ability to deliver decisive strikes, being instrumental in India Legends' successful campaign. The Asian Legends Cup 2026, featuring seasoned players over 40 from Asia, signifies an important milestone for veterans' cricket. Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India and hosted in Thailand, the event drew significant global viewership, setting a high benchmark for future tournaments with India Legends as its first-ever champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)