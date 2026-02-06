The Hacking Incident of Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook Account

Cricketer Rinku Singh's Facebook account has fallen victim to a hacking incident, local police confirmed on Friday. The potential for financial fraud remains uncertain, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar revealed that Singh had called him earlier in the week to report the hacking of his social media profile. Subsequently, Rinku's brother, Sonu Singh, filed a formal complaint with the city's cyber cell on Wednesday, requesting swift action.

As a native of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Singh had not been actively managing his Facebook account due to his demanding cricket schedule, police noted. Efforts are ongoing to pinpoint the breach's origin and determine whether financial losses or misuse occurred.

