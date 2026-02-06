Irfan Pathan Questions Pakistan's Boycott Decision Amid ICC T20 World Cup Clash

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan commented on Pakistan's decision to boycott their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, questioning their ability to challenge India despite a potential reversal. Pathan highlighted India's recent victories over Pakistan, reflecting on their dominance in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Pathan shared his views on his YouTube channel, where he expressed skepticism about Pakistan's competence in facing India, even if they decide to backtrack on their boycott. India's consistent wins were emphasized, as they had defeated Pakistan three times during the last Asia Cup tournament.

Pakistan's unexpected decision follows a directive from their government, leading the International Cricket Council (ICC) to urge the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to engage in discussions that prioritize a fair resolution. The BCCI condemned the boycott as unsportsmanlike, with officials urging the ICC to implement strict corrective measures.

On the sidelines of the Women's Premier League 2026 final, BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia criticized Pakistan's decision. He maintained confidence in the ICC's capacity to address the matter, underscoring the need for equitable sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav assured reporters that the team is fully prepared for the clash against Pakistan, maintaining their strategy despite the uncertainties surrounding the fixture schedule.

