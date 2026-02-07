Left Menu

Triumphant India Seizes Sixth ICC U19 World Cup Title Amid Jubilant Celebrations

India clinched their sixth ICC U19 World Cup title, defeating England by 100 runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive century played a pivotal role in India's record 411/9 against England. The victory in 2026 further cements India's status as the holder of five major ICC titles.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father Sanjiv Sooryavanshi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jubilant scenes unfolded in Bihar's Samastipur as India celebrated their sixth ICC U19 World Cup triumph, following a commanding 100-run victory over England in the final. The young Indian squad, with left-handed batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the helm, produced a remarkable performance.

Sooryavanshi dazzled with a phenomenal century in just 55 balls, marking it as the fastest ever in an Under-19 World Cup final. As proud families, like those of Sooryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra, gathered in celebration, the magnitude of this accomplishment resonated across the nation. Sooryavanshi's father expressed immense pride, acknowledging the historic nature of the victory.

India's record-setting total of 411/9 was pivotal, with contributions from Captain Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu. Despite Caleb Falconer's commendable innings, England faltered, underscoring India's dominance. This win adds to India's illustrious status as the simultaneous holder of five ICC titles, further etching their dominance on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

