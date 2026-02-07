India's U-19 Triumph: Rising Stars Illuminate World Stage

In a dazzling display of youthful cricketing prowess, India's U-19 team clinched their record-extending sixth World Cup title by outclassing England with a 100-run victory in the final. The tournament saw standout performances from several emerging stars, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at just 14 years old, delivered a phenomenal innings, highlighting the robust framework of Indian cricket that nurtures young talent. His remarkable 175 in the final is a testament to his potential. Equally commendable was skipper Ayush Mhatre's leadership, notably his decisive performances during the crucial knockout stages.

Alongside Sooryavanshi and Mhatre, players like Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, and others contributed significantly to India's campaign. Their collective efforts underline the country's strong cricketing infrastructure and hint at a promising future for Indian cricket on the global stage.

