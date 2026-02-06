India vs England: Clash for Glory in U19 World Cup 2026 Final

In a high-stakes encounter, India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre opted to bat first against England Under-19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final at Harare Sports Club on Friday. India, gunning for a record sixth title, last lifted the trophy in 2022 and now eyes victory in its 10th final appearance.

England, captained by Thomas Rew, targets its second title, 28 years after their 1998 triumph. Both teams have remained unbeaten, with India defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets and England securing a 27-run victory over Australia in their respective semifinals.

The semifinal saw India achieving the highest run chase in U19 World Cup history with a target of 311. Aaron George's riveting innings of 115 runs and commanding performances by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre were crucial. England, meanwhile, relied on Rew's 110-run innings to topple Australia, with the bowlers successfully containing opposition captain Oliver Peake.