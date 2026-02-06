Left Menu

India vs England: Clash for Glory in U19 World Cup 2026 Final

India U19 and England U19 face off in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, both teams aiming for glory at Harare Sports Club. India seeks a sixth title, while England eyes its second. Notably, both sides remain undefeated in the tournament, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:49 IST
India vs England: Clash for Glory in U19 World Cup 2026 Final
India's Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a high-stakes encounter, India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre opted to bat first against England Under-19 in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final at Harare Sports Club on Friday. India, gunning for a record sixth title, last lifted the trophy in 2022 and now eyes victory in its 10th final appearance.

England, captained by Thomas Rew, targets its second title, 28 years after their 1998 triumph. Both teams have remained unbeaten, with India defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets and England securing a 27-run victory over Australia in their respective semifinals.

The semifinal saw India achieving the highest run chase in U19 World Cup history with a target of 311. Aaron George's riveting innings of 115 runs and commanding performances by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre were crucial. England, meanwhile, relied on Rew's 110-run innings to topple Australia, with the bowlers successfully containing opposition captain Oliver Peake.

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026