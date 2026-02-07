Revamping France's Rugby Squad: A Dynamic Shift in Strategy

In a bold move ahead of the Six Nations clash with Wales, France's rugby coach Fabien Galthie has unveiled a 42-man squad featuring nine uncapped players. The selections mark a significant shift in strategy, with a focus on infusing new talent into the team.

The squad sees the absence of key players Romain Ntamack, sidelined with a muscle injury, and Damian Penaud, due to undisclosed reasons. Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert is set to continue in the number 10 jersey after his impressive performance against Ireland.

Among the newcomers, flyhalf Axel Desperes steps into the spotlight, while veteran figures such as Gregory Alldritt and Gael Fickou are conspicuously absent. The changes underscore Galthie's evolving approach as the team prepares for its upcoming match against Wales.

