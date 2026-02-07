Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan's Stellar Show: India's Golden Day at Asian Championship

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan secured the women's 10m air rifle gold at the Asian Championship, held off Japan's Misaki Nobata in a thrilling encounter. India also topped the team event, with the trio winning gold. Shambhavi Kshirsagar dominated the junior category, setting a new Asian Junior Finals Record.

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan showcased remarkable composure as she clinched the women's 10m air rifle gold, outlasting a formidable challenge from Japan's Misaki Nobata at the Asian Championship. India's Meghana Sajjanar joined her on the podium, claiming a bronze medal.

The day was marked by further success for Indian shooters at the Karni Singh Range, with Elavenil, Arya Borse, and Meghana sweeping the team event gold. In the junior women's category, Shambhavi Kshirsagar set a new Asian Junior Finals Record to take gold as India dominated the medals.

Saurabh Chaudhary extended India's winning streak, securing gold in the men's 50m pistol event. The achievements underscored the country's exceptional skill in marksmanship, with several podium sweeps highlighting India's prowess in competitive shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

