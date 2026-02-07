Left Menu

Jos Buttler Poised for T20I Milestone in World Cup Opener

England's Jos Buttler is 50 runs shy of joining the elite 4,000 run club in T20 internationals as England kicks off their T20 World Cup against Nepal. Leading under youthful captain Harry Brook, England aims to maintain their unbeaten series streak in this crucial tournament.

Jos Buttler. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jos Buttler, England's star wicketkeeper-batter, stands just 50 runs away from becoming the fourth player to surpass 4,000 runs in T20 internationals. As England gears up for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener against Nepal, Buttler approaches significant individual milestones, aiming to lead his team to victory.

In his T20I career, Buttler has scored 3,950 runs at an average of 35.26, boasting a strike rate of 148.66. He has recorded one century and 28 half-centuries, with a personal best of 101 not out. Currently the leading run-scorer for England, Buttler ranks fourth in overall T20I run-getters but is poised to surpass Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in tournament history.

Nepal and England field strong squads for the match. While Nepal's team is led by Rohit Paudel, England competes under young captain Harry Brook, who has led the team to an undefeated streak in recent series. As the World Cup unfolds, Buttler's performance will be pivotal for England's success. (ANI)

