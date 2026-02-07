Left Menu

Italy Triumphs Over Scotland in Rain-Drenched Six Nations Clash

Italy narrowly beat Scotland 18-15 in a rain-soaked Six Nations Championship opener. Winger Louis Lynagh shone with a try and an assist, while Tommaso Menoncello scored as well. Despite tries from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, Scotland struggled in slippery conditions and failed to maintain their game plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:36 IST
Italy Triumphs Over Scotland in Rain-Drenched Six Nations Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a gripping Six Nations Championship opener, Italy clinched a narrow 18-15 victory over Scotland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The match unfolded amidst relentless rain, hindering both teams' attacking strategies.

Italy's winger Louis Lynagh delivered an outstanding performance, scoring one try and assisting another to secure his side's win. Tommaso Menoncello also crossed the line for Italy, which excelled in dominating the scrum and intercepting Scotland's lineouts. This victory marked Italy's second triumph over Scotland in their last 16 encounters.

Scotland, however, experienced a lackluster start to their campaign. Despite tries from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, the team struggled in the slippery conditions, compounded by a yellow card for George Turner. The Scots were unable to execute their high-tempo game against Italy's resilient defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

 India
2
Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

Heroic Police Inspector Prasad: A Legacy of Courage

 India
3
Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

Arrest Made in Journalist Assault Case

 India
4
England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

England's Triumphant Victory: Six Nations Title Hopes Soar

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026