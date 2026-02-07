Italy Triumphs Over Scotland in Rain-Drenched Six Nations Clash

In a gripping Six Nations Championship opener, Italy clinched a narrow 18-15 victory over Scotland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. The match unfolded amidst relentless rain, hindering both teams' attacking strategies.

Italy's winger Louis Lynagh delivered an outstanding performance, scoring one try and assisting another to secure his side's win. Tommaso Menoncello also crossed the line for Italy, which excelled in dominating the scrum and intercepting Scotland's lineouts. This victory marked Italy's second triumph over Scotland in their last 16 encounters.

Scotland, however, experienced a lackluster start to their campaign. Despite tries from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, the team struggled in the slippery conditions, compounded by a yellow card for George Turner. The Scots were unable to execute their high-tempo game against Italy's resilient defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)