Italy Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Six Nations Thriller

Italy clinched a gripping 18-15 victory over Scotland in a rain-lashed Six Nations opener at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Italy's Louis Lynagh and Tommaso Menoncello crossed the line early on, providing a significant lead in challenging weather conditions.

Scotland managed tries through Jack Dempsey and George Horne but struggled with possession and set-piece issues. A second-half yellow card for George Turner compounded their difficulties, preventing them from finding their usual rhythm.

Despite Scotland's late onslaught, Italy's defense held firm to celebrate a rare win over their rivals. Italy captain Michele Lamaro praised the team's dedication and expressed aspirations for future victories.

