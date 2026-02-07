Left Menu

Italy Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Six Nations Thriller

In a rain-drenched Six Nations clash, Italy narrowly defeated Scotland 18-15 in Rome. Key performances from Louis Lynagh and Tommaso Menoncello were pivotal. Scotland struggled in challenging conditions, with notable efforts from Jack Dempsey and George Horne, but ultimately, Italy's strong start secured their second victory over the Scots in 16 encounters.

Italy clinched a gripping 18-15 victory over Scotland in a rain-lashed Six Nations opener at Rome's Olympic Stadium. Italy's Louis Lynagh and Tommaso Menoncello crossed the line early on, providing a significant lead in challenging weather conditions.

Scotland managed tries through Jack Dempsey and George Horne but struggled with possession and set-piece issues. A second-half yellow card for George Turner compounded their difficulties, preventing them from finding their usual rhythm.

Despite Scotland's late onslaught, Italy's defense held firm to celebrate a rare win over their rivals. Italy captain Michele Lamaro praised the team's dedication and expressed aspirations for future victories.

