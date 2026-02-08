Gulbadin Naib's Heroics in Vain as Afghanistan Falls Short Against Kiwis
Gulbadin Naib's swift 63-run innings couldn't propel Afghanistan beyond 182/6 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup opener. Despite a solid partnership with Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan struggled against disciplined Kiwi bowlers, failing to capitalize in the death overs to set a more imposing target.
Veteran cricketer Gulbadin Naib scored a dynamic 63, but Afghanistan fell to a subpar total of 182 for six in their T20 World Cup Group D match against New Zealand on Sunday. Opting to bat, Afghanistan faced challenges as the disciplined New Zealand bowling attack kept them in check.
Naib and Sediqullah Atal forged a robust 79-run partnership off 51 deliveries for the third wicket. Despite the productive stand, Afghanistan's innings lacked the desired momentum, marked by a steady rather than brisk scoring rate.
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz showcased form with 27 runs, but couldn't progress further due to a strategic delivery from Lockie Ferguson. Although Afghanistan pushed past the 150-run mark, the innings tapered off towards the end, missing a power-packed finish.
