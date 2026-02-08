Left Menu

Gulbadin Naib's Heroics in Vain as Afghanistan Falls Short Against Kiwis

Gulbadin Naib's swift 63-run innings couldn't propel Afghanistan beyond 182/6 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup opener. Despite a solid partnership with Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan struggled against disciplined Kiwi bowlers, failing to capitalize in the death overs to set a more imposing target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:48 IST
Gulbadin Naib's Heroics in Vain as Afghanistan Falls Short Against Kiwis
Gulbadin Naib
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran cricketer Gulbadin Naib scored a dynamic 63, but Afghanistan fell to a subpar total of 182 for six in their T20 World Cup Group D match against New Zealand on Sunday. Opting to bat, Afghanistan faced challenges as the disciplined New Zealand bowling attack kept them in check.

Naib and Sediqullah Atal forged a robust 79-run partnership off 51 deliveries for the third wicket. Despite the productive stand, Afghanistan's innings lacked the desired momentum, marked by a steady rather than brisk scoring rate.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz showcased form with 27 runs, but couldn't progress further due to a strategic delivery from Lockie Ferguson. Although Afghanistan pushed past the 150-run mark, the innings tapered off towards the end, missing a power-packed finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026