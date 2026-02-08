Ferguson's Variations Key to New Zealand's T20 World Cup Success

In a crucial T20 World Cup match, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson stressed the essential role of bowling variations on Indian pitches, after taking two pivotal wickets against Afghanistan. Ferguson's strategic dismissals of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the sixth over hindered Afghanistan's initial aggressive ambitions.

New Zealand clinched a five-wicket victory, with Ferguson praising his team's adaptation to the Chepauk pitch. He highlighted the significance of surprise change-ups in bowling, tailored to the conditions and the strengths of each bowler. This approach is critical on Indian wickets, commonly favoring batsmen, necessitating dynamic bowling strategies.

Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, acknowledged a missed opportunity to capitalize on early gains. Despite Mujeeb Ur Rahman's initial breakthroughs, Afghanistan failed to maintain pressure. Trott emphasized the need for effective power play usage in future matches to prevent opponents from regaining momentum.