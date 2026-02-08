Left Menu

Bhatia and Theegala in Thrilling Phoenix Open Battle

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala are making waves at the WM Phoenix Open, with Bhatia tied for sixth and Theegala seeking a top-10 to secure spots in upcoming major events. Hideki Matsuyama leads the third round by one shot, with notable performances from Scottie Scheffler and others on a competitive leaderboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:45 IST
Bhatia and Theegala in Thrilling Phoenix Open Battle
Akshay Bhatia
  • Country:
  • United States

Akshay Bhatia has positioned himself among the leading contenders at the WM Phoenix Open, setting the stage for an exciting final round. With rounds of 67, Bhatia sits tied for sixth, a significant improvement following missed cuts in his previous two tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala, aiming for a Top-10 finish to secure his place in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, completed a round of 70. Despite some late bogeys, Theegala remains competitive, currently tied for 16th.

Notably, Hideki Matsuyama leads the charge with a narrow one-shot cushion after three rounds. Scottie Scheffler, maintaining his high standard of play, is close behind, adding to the intensity of the tournament's closing stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

Nationwide Protests Against Alleged Election Rigging Shake Pakistan

 Global
2
Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to 3-2 win over higher-ranked Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Dhakshineswar Suresh wins fifth rubber against Guy De Oden to lead India to ...

 Global
3
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Family on Jaipur Highway

 India
4
Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Ripples

Iran's Tightening Grip: The Narges Mohammadi Verdict and Its Political Rippl...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026