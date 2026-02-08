Bhatia and Theegala in Thrilling Phoenix Open Battle

Akshay Bhatia has positioned himself among the leading contenders at the WM Phoenix Open, setting the stage for an exciting final round. With rounds of 67, Bhatia sits tied for sixth, a significant improvement following missed cuts in his previous two tournaments.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala, aiming for a Top-10 finish to secure his place in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, completed a round of 70. Despite some late bogeys, Theegala remains competitive, currently tied for 16th.

Notably, Hideki Matsuyama leads the charge with a narrow one-shot cushion after three rounds. Scottie Scheffler, maintaining his high standard of play, is close behind, adding to the intensity of the tournament's closing stages.

