Zara Anand Leads India's Charge at Prestigious WAAP Golf Tournament

Zara Anand will spearhead a four-member Indian contingent at the prestigious World Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) golf tournament starting Thursday. The event, hosted by The R&A alongside the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, offers its winner coveted invitations to three major golf championships globally.

Joining Anand are fellow golfers Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Ananyaa Sood, and Jia Kataria, each bringing impressive credentials and past performances to the table. Anand boasts a top-10 finish at last year's Queen Sirikit Cup, while Sandhu clinched four victories on the domestic circuit this season.

The event's winner not only secures spots in major women's golf championships but also gains entry to elite events like the Hana Financial Group Championship and the Women's Amateur Championship, reflecting the tournament's significance for aspiring women golfers worldwide.

