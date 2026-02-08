Left Menu

Sri Lanka Spins Victory over Ireland Through Mendis Brothers' Batting and Dominant Bowling

Kusal and Kamindu Mendis shone with the bat, leading Sri Lanka to set 163/6. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana's spin then dismantled Ireland for 143, securing a 20-run victory in a T20 World Cup match. Sri Lanka overcame a challenging start thanks to a resilient performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:01 IST
Sri Lanka Spins Victory over Ireland Through Mendis Brothers' Batting and Dominant Bowling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Kusal and Kamindu Mendis delivered crucial batting performances, helping Sri Lanka post a total of 163/6 after overcoming early struggles. Kusal's unbeaten 56 and Kamindu's quick-fire 44 provided the much-needed boost against a disciplined Irish bowling attack.

When it was Ireland's turn to bat, Sri Lanka's spin duo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, proved to be the game-changers. They each took three wickets, tightening the screws and ensuring Ireland fell short at 143 in 19.5 overs.

This victory showcased Sri Lanka's fighting spirit, combining batting grit and spin skill to outmaneuver Ireland in their T20 World Cup clash.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
2
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
3
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global
4
Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

Bhumjaithai Party Claims Election Victory with Over 190 Seats

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026