Sri Lanka Spins Victory over Ireland Through Mendis Brothers' Batting and Dominant Bowling

Kusal and Kamindu Mendis delivered crucial batting performances, helping Sri Lanka post a total of 163/6 after overcoming early struggles. Kusal's unbeaten 56 and Kamindu's quick-fire 44 provided the much-needed boost against a disciplined Irish bowling attack.

When it was Ireland's turn to bat, Sri Lanka's spin duo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, proved to be the game-changers. They each took three wickets, tightening the screws and ensuring Ireland fell short at 143 in 19.5 overs.

This victory showcased Sri Lanka's fighting spirit, combining batting grit and spin skill to outmaneuver Ireland in their T20 World Cup clash.