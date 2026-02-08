Sri Lanka Triumphs Over Ireland in T20 World Cup Opener

Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka began their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 20-run victory over Ireland on Sunday. After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka capitalized on Kamindu Mendis' explosive 44 off 19 balls and Kusal Mendis' crucial unbeaten half-century to set a total of 163 for six.

Dropped catches by Ireland in the R Premadasa Stadium under lights provided further advantage to Sri Lanka. In response, Ireland was dismissed for 143 in 19.5 overs, with notable contributions from Ross Adair and Harry Tector. However, Sri Lankan bowlers Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga played pivotal roles, securing three wickets each.

Despite Ireland's initial promise, thanks to Adair's quick boundaries and Tector's anchor innings, they fell short. Critical moments included Stirling's dismissal by Theekshana's yorker and Adair's loss to Hasaranga's googly, ultimately swinging the match in Sri Lanka's favor.