Decision Looms: Pakistan's T20 Clash Boycott Awaits PM's Verdict

Pakistan's planned boycott of their T20 World Cup fixture against India, scheduled for February 2026 in Colombo, is pending a decision by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This follows a meeting between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and an ICC delegation led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, as tensions rise over cross-border cricket politics.

The negotiations, held in Lahore, addressed controversies stemming from previous disagreements with Bangladesh, which resulted in Scotland replacing them in the tournament following disputes with the BCCI. The PM links this boycott as an act of solidarity amid ongoing diplomatic intricacies in cricketing relations.

The ICC has urged PCB to fulfill their Members Participation Agreement obligations, seeking evidence supporting the 'Force Majeure' claim initiated by government directives. As PCB braces for potential repercussions, both parties reflect on historical precedents, such as unresolved bilateral series issues involving BCCI, to navigate these contentious waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)