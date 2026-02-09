Italy's Captain Faces Uncertain Future in T20 Debut

Italy's hopes in the T20 World Cup have been dealt a blow as their captain, Wayne Madsen, is now doubtful for the remainder of the league stage due to a shoulder dislocation. The injury occurred during their match against Scotland, leaving Italy's squad a vital member short.

Despite the setback, head coach John Davison remains optimistic about Madsen's contribution, suggesting the experienced leader might still travel with the team and join the coaching ranks. Madsen's absence was felt in Italy's chase of Scotland's imposing total of 208, which they fell short of by 73 runs.

As the team prepares for their next fixtures against Nepal, England, and the West Indies, Davison emphasized Madsen's integral role, expressing hope that his leadership could still inspire the squad from the sidelines. Italy, undeterred by their initial loss, showed resilience, hinting at potential for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)