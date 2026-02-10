Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC Firmly Rooted in Kochi as ISL Season Beckons

Kerala Blasters FC confirms Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi as its official home ground for the Indian Super League 2025-26 season. The club emphasizes its deep connection with fans and community. Meanwhile, new signing Rowllin Borges is set to strengthen the team’s midfield with his experience and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:23 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi (Photo: KBFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Blasters FC has announced that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will remain the team's official home ground for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. In a press release, the club highlighted its strong connection with fans, describing the stadium as one of the most vibrant football venues in India.

The club's decision underscores its sustained commitment to fans, partners, and the broader football community across Kerala. With a history of unforgettable moments at the stadium, Kerala Blasters FC looks forward to creating more memories with its passionate supporters, the Yellow Army, this season.

In personnel news, Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges ahead of the ISL 2025-26 season. Known for his tactical discipline and composure, Borges brings valuable experience and depth to the team. CEO Abhik Chatterjee praised Borges for his professionalism and leadership, which will be crucial as the Blasters kick off their season against Mohun Bagan on February 14 in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

