Ganguly Welcomes India-Pakistan Clash Amid Political Tensions

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly welcomes the decision for Pakistan to play India in the T20 World Cup, asserting the separation of sports and politics. The match was initially boycotted by Pakistan but later confirmed after discussions involving PCA, ICC, and other cricket boards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:33 IST
Sourav Ganguly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has clarified the distinct separation of sports and politics, lauding the decision for Pakistan to play against India in the T20 World Cup. He appreciated the Pakistani team's participation, emphasizing the historical significance and quality of India-Pakistan matches despite recent competitive droughts.

Ganguly stated, "I am not aware of talks at the government level, but it is good that they are playing. It will be a good match. India and Pakistan matches have always been captivating. Pakistan will face a formidable Indian side." Ganguly's comments come after Pakistan reversed their initial boycott decision following directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This decision followed consultations involving PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi who briefed the Prime Minister on discussions with ICC and BCB. The boycott was initially a stance in support of Bangladesh, who withdrew over security concerns. Pakistani officials also engaged with Sri Lankan leadership for additional support amid evolving political and sporting contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

