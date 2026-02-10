Left Menu

Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede credits a shift in team mindset for their strong T20 World Cup start, highlighted by a seven-wicket win over Namibia. Emphasizing improved self-perception and performance goals, the Dutch overcame early setbacks, adapting strategies and harnessing their recent training in challenging conditions.

Mindset Shift Drives Netherlands to T20 World Cup Success
Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede attributes his team's successful start in the men's T20 World Cup to a significant shift in mindset. Aiming to redefine their approach, the Netherlands secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Namibia, comfortably chasing down a 157-run target.

The Dutch squad strategized during the European winter, enduring difficult training environments to build mental resilience. De Leede emphasized the importance of this preparation in translating to on-field performances, noting that a new focus on consistently achieving higher scores has reshaped their game.

Despite setbacks, including a challenging outing during a previous visit to Delhi, de Leede remains focused on refining his game. He retired from a county cricket contract to focus on white-ball formats, enhancing his performance and adapting strategies against upcoming opponents like India and the USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

