Record-Breaking Victory: New Zealand's Openers Shine in T20 World Cup

New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen set a new record at the T20 World Cup with an unbeaten 175-run partnership, defeating UAE by 10 wickets. Seifert scored 89 and Allen 84, securing a spot at the top of Group D. UAE's effort led by Muhammad Waseem's 66 fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:46 IST
New Zealand's dynamic opening duo, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, rewrote history at the T20 World Cup in Chennai on Tuesday, leading their team to a convincing 10-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates. The pair successfully chased down UAE's formidable target of 174, posting an unprecedented partnership of 175 — the highest for any wicket in the tournament's history.

Seifert remained unbeaten on 89 and Allen on 84, propelling New Zealand to the top of Group D with a commanding performance. Their explosive power-hitting helped the team reach 78-0 in the opening powerplay alone, demoralizing the UAE bowling lineup. Spinner Haider Ali managed to slow the pace temporarily, but fast bowlers Muhammad Rohid and Junaid Siddique were hammered relentlessly.

Earlier, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem put up a valiant effort with an unbeaten 66, building a 107-run partnership with Alishan Sharafu. However, the Kiwi bowlers, led by Glenn Phillips, managed to contain the run flow, restricting UAE to 173-6, paving the way for Seifert and Allen's historic chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

