Calf Injury Sidelines Michael Bracewell from 2026 T20 World Cup

New Zealand's cricket team faces a setback as all-rounder Michael Bracewell is ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a calf re-injury. Cole McConchie replaces him as a travelling reserve. The Kiwis prepare for their next match against South Africa, following two victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:51 IST
Michael Bracewell. (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's cricket fortunes have taken a hit as key all-rounder Michael Bracewell is sidelined from the rest of the 2026 T20 World Cup, following a re-injury to his left calf. The announcement was confirmed by the NZC website, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Event Technical Committee approved Cole McConchie as Bracewell's replacement.

Bracewell, whose dedicated support role in the match against Afghanistan led to the injury, initially served as a linchpin in the Kiwis' victorious opening match against the same opponents, followed by a commanding win over the UAE. Despite efforts to rehabilitate a previous calf tear, incurred during a January ODI against India, Bracewell's latest setback during pre-match warm-ups confirmed by scans requires a three-week recovery.

Stepping into the lineup, Canterbury Kings captain Cole McConchie brings his rich domestic T20 credentials, highlighted by 14 wickets at an economy of 7.71. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed sympathy for Bracewell's unfortunate exit from the World Cup, emphasizing the player's hard work and significance. Simultaneously, Walter welcomed McConchie's seasoned skills as the team prepares to face South Africa in Ahmedabad on February 14.

