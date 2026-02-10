Left Menu

Sahibzada Farhan's Fiery Fifty Bolsters Pakistan's Triumph Over USA

Sahibzada Farhan's powerful innings of 73 and strategic bowling by Pakistan secured a 32-run victory against the USA in the T20 World Cup. Spin bowlers dominated, leading Pakistan to the top of Group A. Despite an aggressive fifty from Shubham Ranjane, the USA struggled against Pakistan's formidable spin attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:20 IST
Sahibzada Farhan's powerful half-century, alongside Pakistan's precise spin bowling, led the team to a decisive 32-run victory over the United States in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup. Farhan's 41-ball 73 propelled Pakistan to a total of 190 for nine.

The USA, despite a commendable fifty from Shubham Ranjane, managed only 158 for eight as Pakistani spinners Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Usman Tariq stifled their batting lineup. Pakistan's spin attack claimed seven of the eight USA wickets, reaffirming their dominance.

This victory positions Pakistan at the top of Group A with four points. The match highlighted Farhan's robust batting and the critical role of spinners, overshadowing the USA's previous victory over Pakistan in the last World Cup edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

