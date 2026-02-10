India U17's Tough Test Against Turkiye in Friendly Clash

The India U17 men's football team suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Turkiye in the first of two friendly matches held at the Emirhan Sport Centre in Manavgat, Antalya. This encounter serves as a warm-up for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, as reported by the AIFF website.

The match's solitary goal stemmed from a 12th-minute penalty, awarded after Lawmsangzuala's tackle on Eymen Erdogan. The Turkish player effortlessly converted the penalty, aiming for the bottom left corner. Despite the early setback, India gradually found their footing, creating opportunities, including a near miss by Denny Singh Wangkhem in the 26th minute.

Captain Dallalmuon Gangte almost leveled the playing field with a free-kick hovering over the crossbar and a direct shot at the Turkish goalkeeper. Turkiye squandered a chance to extend their lead with a late penalty miss, preserving the 1-0 scoreline. The teams are set for a rematch on February 12, providing another opportunity for the Blue Colts to refine their strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)