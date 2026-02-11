Left Menu

Marin Cilic: Defying Odds with 600 ATP Match Wins

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic celebrates achieving 600 ATP match wins at the Dallas Open, a testament to his dedication after overcoming knee surgeries. Cilic ranks second among active players, highlighting perseverance despite battling injuries and surpassing Croatian Goran Ivanisevic's 599 victory milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:06 IST
Marin Cilic: Defying Odds with 600 ATP Match Wins

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic has joined an elite group of players, marking his 600th ATP match win at the Dallas Open. His victory over American Learner Tien, 7-5, 7-6(4), underscores his unwavering dedication despite facing several injury-marred seasons.

Cilic, at 37, reflects on challenging years due to two knee surgeries since 2023. He surpassed his compatriot Goran Ivanisevic's 599 match wins, emphasizing his commitment to the sport. "Playing against talented players like Learner is exhilarating," he stated, noting the joy tennis brings him.

Despite tearing his right knee's lateral meniscus, Cilic made a notable comeback by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round and the Australian Open's third round. As he prepares for his next match against Trevor Svajda or Ethan Quinn, Cilic exemplifies resilience in tennis.

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine Woes

Health Headlines: FDA's Rebuff, Weight Loss Pill Breakthroughs, and Vaccine ...

 Global
2
SpaceX Aims for Lunar City, Discoveries in Ancient Life, and Venusian Lava Tubes

SpaceX Aims for Lunar City, Discoveries in Ancient Life, and Venusian Lava T...

 Global
3
LIV Golf Rankings Surge, Controversy at Olympics, and Key Sports Retirements

LIV Golf Rankings Surge, Controversy at Olympics, and Key Sports Retirements

 Global
4
Historic Boundary Resolution Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Begins

Historic Boundary Resolution Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Begins

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026