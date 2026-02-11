Marin Cilic: Defying Odds with 600 ATP Match Wins

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic has joined an elite group of players, marking his 600th ATP match win at the Dallas Open. His victory over American Learner Tien, 7-5, 7-6(4), underscores his unwavering dedication despite facing several injury-marred seasons.

Cilic, at 37, reflects on challenging years due to two knee surgeries since 2023. He surpassed his compatriot Goran Ivanisevic's 599 match wins, emphasizing his commitment to the sport. "Playing against talented players like Learner is exhilarating," he stated, noting the joy tennis brings him.

Despite tearing his right knee's lateral meniscus, Cilic made a notable comeback by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round and the Australian Open's third round. As he prepares for his next match against Trevor Svajda or Ethan Quinn, Cilic exemplifies resilience in tennis.