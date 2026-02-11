Left Menu

Afghanistan's Near-Miss in Epic T20 Thriller Against South Africa

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott praised the team's resilience after an intense T20 World Cup match against South Africa, culminating in a dramatic second Super Over. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Trott remains optimistic about the team's capabilities, emphasizing their competitive spirit and determination to learn from such experiences.

Updated: 11-02-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:25 IST
Afghanistan's cricket team was praised for its resilience by head coach Jonathan Trott following a nail-biting encounter with South Africa at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match ended in a dramatic second Super Over, marking the team's second such experience in two years.

Reflecting on the evenly contested game, Trott highlighted the team's ability to chase and their competitive spirit, despite making a few critical mistakes that allowed South Africa back into the game. "These kinds of losses hurt, but it's crucial to assess our strengths and areas for improvement," Trott stated.

The match saw South Africa taking the victory in a thrilling finish. Afghanistan's batting, led by Azmatullah Omarzai and Rahmatullah Gurbaz in the Super Over, showcased grit but ultimately fell short as South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and David Miller delivered a spectacular performance. Trott credited the opposition's superior fielding as a key factor in the outcome.

