West Indies Spin Magic Topples England in T20 Clash

Sherfane Rutherford showcased explosive batting with a half-century, supported by Gudakesh Motie's spin bowling, as West Indies defeated England by 30 runs in T20 World Cup Group C, maintaining their unbeaten streak. England fell to third place after this spirited performance by the Caribbean team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:19 IST
In a standout performance at the Twenty20 World Cup Group C, Sherfane Rutherford's belligerent half-century and Gudakesh Motie's spin mastery led West Indies to a 30-run victory over England on Wednesday. Rutherford's smashing 76 from 42 balls underpinned West Indies' formidable total of 196-6.

The West Indies' spin attack dismantled England, dismissing them for 166 in 19 overs, ensuring West Indies topped the group with an unbroken winning streak. England, overtaken by Scotland, experienced their first loss of the tournament in this thrilling match.

England's captain Harry Brook expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the outstanding play by West Indies and referring to a field condition that didn't favor their chase. Despite a robust start, England couldn't sustain the tempo against the incisive bowling from West Indian spinners.

