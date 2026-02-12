Left Menu

T20 WC: Italy''s spinners dismiss Nepal for 123

Italys spinners delivered a disciplined performance, maintaining tight lines and lengths to dismiss Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Brief scores Nepal 123 all out in 19.3 overs Rohit Paudel 23, Aarif Sheikh 27 Ben Manenti 29, Crishan Kalugamage 318.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:39 IST
T20 WC: Italy''s spinners dismiss Nepal for 123
  • Country:
  • India

Italy's spinners delivered a disciplined performance, maintaining tight lines and lengths to dismiss Nepal for 123 in 19.3 overs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday. Days after suffering a 73-run thrashing at the hands of Scotland -- who had posted the tournament's first 200-plus total -- Italy bounced back strongly. Their bowlers, especially spinners Ben Manenti (2/9) and Crishan Kalugamage (3/18), applied the brakes effectively, playing a key role in strangling the opposition. Nepal, who had come close to stunning England in their previous match before eventually losing by four runs, never quite found momentum. They struggled to score freely and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from building any substantial partnerships. The team's 100 came only in the 16th over, underlining their slow approach, particularly against Italy's disciplined spin attack. Earlier, Italy's stand-in skipper Harry Manenti won the toss and chose to field in their Group C match. Brief scores: Nepal 123 all out in 19.3 overs (Rohit Paudel 23, Aarif Sheikh 27; Ben Manenti 2/9, Crishan Kalugamage 3/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Only Rs 37,000 crore unspent in 14 social sector schemes in last 10 years compared to Rs 94,000 crore during UPA regime: FM Sitharaman in RS.

Only Rs 37,000 crore unspent in 14 social sector schemes in last 10 years co...

 India
2
McDonald's India outlet gets regulatory warning over rotten tomatoes, reused oil

McDonald's India outlet gets regulatory warning over rotten tomatoes, reused...

 Global
3
Israeli president ends fraught Australia visit to comfort Jews as Gaza war protests follow

Israeli president ends fraught Australia visit to comfort Jews as Gaza war p...

 Australia
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to President Murmu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to President Murmu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026