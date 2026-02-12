Left Menu

Paromita wins BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf

Paromita Mukherjee won the 14th WIGA BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championships after shrugging off a stiff challenge from Uma Menon here on Thursday. Local golfer Uma, who trailed Paromita by a stroke overnight, set the tone early with a hat-trick of birdies on the second, third and fourth holes to seize the lead and pile pressure on the field.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 19:08 IST
Paromita wins BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf
  • Country:
  • India

Paromita Mukherjee won the 14th WIGA BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championships after shrugging off a stiff challenge from Uma Menon here on Thursday. Local golfer Uma, who trailed Paromita by a stroke overnight, set the tone early with a hat-trick of birdies on the second, third and fourth holes to seize the lead and pile pressure on the field. However, she was unable to sustain the momentum as the experienced Paromita -- the current top-ranked player on the AVT Tour -- responded with composure, steadily building her challenge before eventually emerging victorious. Paromita shot one-over on both the front and back nines, carding a lone birdie for a gross score of two-over 72, to finish with an overall total of 233 and lift the Mahindra Trophy. Uma signed off with a final-round 75 to aggregate 237, settling for the runner-up spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ceferin opposes staging domestic league matches abroad in UEFA Congress speech

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ceferin opposes staging domestic league matches abroad in UE...

 Global
2
BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB in Jammu

BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting along IB in Jammu

 India
3
PRECIOUS-Gold slips as strong US jobs data offsets Iran tensions

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as strong US jobs data offsets Iran tensions

 Global
4
Avani, Aditi and Pranavi make cut in Riyadh

Avani, Aditi and Pranavi make cut in Riyadh

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026