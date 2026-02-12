Safety body urges EU airlines to avoid Iran airspace until March 31

Feb 12 - The European ​Union's aviation safety ​regulator on Thursday recommended ‌the ​bloc's airlines stay out of Iran's airspace until March ‌31, saying it was extending an earlier warning. "The presence and possible use of a wide range ‌of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with ‌unpredictable state responses ... creates a high risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels," ⁠the European ​Union ⁠Aviation Safety Agency said in a bulletin.

World powers and ⁠regional states fear a breakdown in negotiations between Iran ​and the United States could ignite ⁠a conflict that could spill over to the rest ⁠of ​the oil-producing region. Iran has vowed a harsh response to any strike and has cautioned ⁠neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that host U.S. bases that ⁠they ⁠could be in the firing line if they were involved ‌in an ‌attack.

