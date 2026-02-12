Soccer-Tottenham winger Odobert sidelined with ACL tear

Tottenham Hotspur's French ​winger Wilson Odobert ​has suffered an ‌anterior cruciate ​ligament tear, the Premier League club said on Thursday, after the ‌21-year-old was forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United. Spurs, who sacked manager Thomas Frank ‌on Wednesday amid an eight-game run without a league ‌win, said Odobert will have surgery. British media reported that he could miss the rest of the season.

"We can confirm ⁠that ​Wilson Odobert ⁠has sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," ⁠Tottenham said in a statement. Spurs, who are only five ​points above the relegation zone, have faced several injury ⁠setbacks this season.

Their long list of absentees include forward Richarlison, ⁠three ​defenders and several midfielders including James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall. Captain Cristian Romero criticised the ⁠club's thin squad in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Spurs, ⁠who ⁠are languishing in 16th place, next host league leaders Arsenal on February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)