Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham winger Odobert sidelined with ACL tear

Tottenham Hotspur's French ​winger Wilson Odobert ​has suffered an ‌anterior cruciate ​ligament tear, the Premier League club said on Thursday, after the ‌21-year-old was forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United. Spurs, who sacked manager Thomas Frank ‌on Wednesday amid an eight-game run without a league ‌win, said Odobert will have surgery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:50 IST
Soccer-Tottenham winger Odobert sidelined with ACL tear
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur's French ​winger Wilson Odobert ​has suffered an ‌anterior cruciate ​ligament tear, the Premier League club said on Thursday, after the ‌21-year-old was forced off during Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United. Spurs, who sacked manager Thomas Frank ‌on Wednesday amid an eight-game run without a league ‌win, said Odobert will have surgery. British media reported that he could miss the rest of the season.

"We can confirm ⁠that ​Wilson Odobert ⁠has sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," ⁠Tottenham said in a statement. Spurs, who are only five ​points above the relegation zone, have faced several injury ⁠setbacks this season.

Their long list of absentees include forward Richarlison, ⁠three ​defenders and several midfielders including James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall. Captain Cristian Romero criticised the ⁠club's thin squad in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Spurs, ⁠who ⁠are languishing in 16th place, next host league leaders Arsenal on February 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

 India
2
After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

 India
3
Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father worth Rs 28 cr attached

Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father wort...

 India
4
Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026