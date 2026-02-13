Left Menu

UP: Three teens killed, over 18 injured as 2 tractors collide in Budaun

Three teenagers were killed and more than 18 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between two tractors here, police said. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm near a brick kiln at Sarai Barauli village under the Ughaiti police station limits. More than 18 persons were injured in the accident, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenagers were killed and more than 18 others injured on Thursday in a head-on collision between two tractors here, police said. The accident occurred around 9.30 pm near a brick kiln at Sarai Barauli village under the Ughaiti police station limits. According to police, a group of people from Wazirganj was travelling in a tractor to attend a function when it collided with another tractor, with only its driver behind the wheel, coming from the opposite direction. The deceased have been identified as Nitin (10), Pooja (18) and Rani (16). More than 18 persons were injured in the accident, police said. Confirming the deaths, District Magistrate Avneesh Rai said the injured are being treated at the district hospital and the government medical college, where adequate medical arrangements have been made for them. ''No one is critical at present. In case of any emergency, the patients will be referred to a higher centre,'' Rai said. SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said both the tractors have been removed from the road, and further legal action is underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who expressed grief over the loss of lives, has directed the concerned officials to expedite the relief measures and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

