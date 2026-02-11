Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Parts Ways with Manager Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed manager Thomas Frank after just nine months due to a poor sequence of outcomes. The club faces relegation risks, standing 16th in the Premier League with 29 points from 26 matches after a 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Updated: 11-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:58 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Parts Ways with Manager Thomas Frank
In a surprising move, Tottenham Hotspur has terminated the contract of its manager, Thomas Frank, after a disappointing nine-month tenure. The decision comes as the club grapples with potential relegation, now positioned merely five points above the drop zone.

This announcement arrives on the heels of Tuesday's disheartening 2-1 home loss against Newcastle United. The defeat leaves Tottenham precariously in 16th place with 29 points gathered from 26 matches, casting a shadow of uncertainty over their Premier League future.

Pressure had been mounting on Frank as results remained elusive, culminating in this drastic decision from the club's leadership. Fans and analysts alike are now speculating about who might step in to guide the team away from the relegation threat and back to former glories.

