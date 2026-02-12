Left Menu

Gerhard Erasmus becomes fourth captain with 4-fers in Men's T20 WC

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus became the fourth skipper to pick four wicket hauls in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:24 IST
Gerhard Erasmus becomes fourth captain with 4-fers in Men's T20 WC
Gerhard Erasmus (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus became the fourth skipper to pick four wicket hauls in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Namibia captain achieved this milestone during their Group A match against the defending champions India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Before the Namibia captain, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, who scalped 4/17 against New Zealand in the 2024 edition, and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who picked up 4/20 against India in 2007. Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood, who took 4/20 against Papua New Guinea in 2001, and Rashid, who took 4/23 against Bangladesh in the 2024 edition, have etched their names in the elite list.

Rashid is the only skipper to achieve this feat twice. Meanwhile, India posted a commanding total of 209/9 against Namibia after being asked to bat first.

Thanks to a whirlwind 61 from Ishan Kishan and late fireworks from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that helped the defending champions cross the 200-run mark. Despite some late hiccups, the Men in Blue managed to navigate the Namibian bowling attack, led by captain Gerhard Erasmus, who claimed a four-wicket haul to keep the contest alive.

The Namibia captain took the key wickets of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (61 off 24 balls), Tilak Varma (25 off 21 balls), Hardik Pandya (52 off 28 balls), and Axar Patel (0). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

 India
2
Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

 India
3
I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

 India
4
UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026