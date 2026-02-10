Left Menu

Joan Laporta Steps Down to Challenge for Barcelona Presidency Again

Joan Laporta has resigned as Barcelona president in order to run for re-election in March. The resignation was part of plans formalized at a board meeting. Rafael Yuste will serve as interim president until the elections, scheduled for March 15, across five voting locations.

Joan Laporta Steps Down to Challenge for Barcelona Presidency Again
In a strategic move, Joan Laporta has resigned from his position as president of FC Barcelona to position himself for re-election. This resignation, which was part of a planned strategy, was formalized at the recent ordinary board meeting.

Laporta, along with several other board members, has stepped down with the intention of running in the club's upcoming presidential election set for March 15. Until then, Rafael Yuste has been appointed as interim president and will oversee the club's operations until the current term expires on June 30.

The election, marking the 15th in the club's rich history since 1953, will allow club members to cast their votes at five different locations across Catalonia, including a site in the principality of Andorra. Laporta, who held the presidency from 2003 to 2010 and since 2021, is expected to face competition in the upcoming race.

