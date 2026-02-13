"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

By Utkarsh Rathour Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza has described the emerging rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as "incredible," saying the duo could be ushering in the next golden era of men's tennis.

Speaking to ANI, the six-time Grand Slam winner Mirza said fans were fortunate to witness the historic dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, and now appear to be seeing a new rivalry take shape between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 39-year-old Mirza noted that such rivalries elevate the sport, as Sinner and Alcaraz constantly challenge each other to improve. With both players still in the early stages of their careers, the Indian tennis legend believes fans could be witnessing the foundation of another historic chapter in the game.

"Yeah, it's quite incredible. It's very amazing to see the rivalry after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. We were so blessed to witness that kind of greatness, and seeing Sinner and Alcaraz possibly heading towards the same kind of greatness is truly incredible. It's really good because they are generational talents who push each other to be better," Mirza told ANI. Alcaraz and Sinner have emerged as two of the most consistent and dynamic performers on the ATP Tour in the last few years. Both have showcased contrasting yet equally explosive styles of play. Their battles on the biggest stages have drawn comparisons with the legendary rivalries of the previous era.

The 2025 calendar year saw Sinner clinching two Slams: the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz countered with Roland Garros and the US Open, solidifying his place among the era's elite. Additionally, the Italian star Sinner won the Nitto ATP Finals to end his 2025 tour on a high note. According to the latest ATP rankings, Carlos, who won the 2026 Australian Open title after defeating Novak Djokovic, is at the top in the men's singles rankings with 13,150 official points to his name. Sinner, who is 24 years old, is placed second with 11,500 points to his name.

After clinching the Australian Open title, the Spaniard became the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam. The 22-year-old Spaniard achieved the milestone by defeating Djokovic in a gripping four-set final by 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, a contest that lasted three hours and two minutes. With the win, Alcaraz claimed his seventh Grand Slam title.

At 22, the Spaniard now holds two French Open (Roland Garros) crowns (2024, 2025), two Wimbledon Championships (2023, 2024), two US Open titles (2022, 2025), and one Australian Open title (2026). At 24, Sinner has won four Grand Slam singles titles so far. Sinner clinched the Australian Open (2024, 2025), the US Open (2024), and Wimbledon (2025). He achieved this feat in 2025, becoming a dominant force in men's tennis alongside Alcaraz with multiple major wins in a short span, solidifying his place among the top players.

The Italian star is ranked second in the latest ATP rankings with 10,300 rating points. During the 2026 Australian Open Grand Slam event, Sinner unfortunately made his exit after losing to Djokovic, who is placed third in the ATP rankings, in a gripping battle, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, which lasted over four hours.

As the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry gathers momentum, the sport is once again entering a phase where two generational talents could define an era through consistency, ambition, and mutual excellence. (ANI)

