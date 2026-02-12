EXCLUSIVE-Italian tax police search Amazon in new tax probe, sources say
The sources said the Guardia di Finanza tax police also searched the homes of seven Amazon managers and the offices of auditing firm KPMG. The probe is a new strand of an investigation looking into whether Amazon had an undisclosed, permanent base in Italy from 2019 to 2024 and should therefore have paid more taxes in the country. KPMG declined to comment.
