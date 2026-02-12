EXCLUSIVE-Italian tax police search Amazon in new tax probe, sources say

Italian ​tax police ​carried out searches ‌on Thursday ​at Amazon's headquarters in Milan in a ‌new tax evasion investigation into the U.S. tech giant, two sources with ‌direct knowledge of the matter ‌told Reuters. The sources said the Guardia di Finanza tax police also searched the homes ⁠of ​seven ⁠Amazon managers and the offices of auditing firm ⁠KPMG.

The probe is a new ​strand of an investigation looking into whether ⁠Amazon had an undisclosed, permanent base ⁠in ​Italy from 2019 to 2024 and should therefore have paid ⁠more taxes in the country. Amazon was not immediately ⁠available ⁠for comment. KPMG declined to comment.

