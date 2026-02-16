Pakistan to Revamp Squad After India Match Defeat

Following a disappointing defeat against India, Pakistan is set to make significant changes to their T20 World Cup lineup, dropping star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed dissatisfaction over the team's performance, relaying his sentiments through team manager Naved Akram Cheema.

As Pakistan prepares to face Namibia, there's a push to test new players, including Salman Mirza and Fakhar Zaman, to boost their chances in the tournament's super eight phase.