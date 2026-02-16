Left Menu

Pakistan to Revamp Squad After India Match Defeat

Pakistan plans to bench senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their next T20 World Cup game against Namibia following a disappointing loss to India. The decision, backed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, aims to test new talent and improve team performance in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 16:58 IST
Pakistan to Revamp Squad After India Match Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Following a disappointing defeat against India, Pakistan is set to make significant changes to their T20 World Cup lineup, dropping star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed dissatisfaction over the team's performance, relaying his sentiments through team manager Naved Akram Cheema.

As Pakistan prepares to face Namibia, there's a push to test new players, including Salman Mirza and Fakhar Zaman, to boost their chances in the tournament's super eight phase.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026