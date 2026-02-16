Pakistan to Revamp Squad After India Match Defeat
Pakistan plans to bench senior players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their next T20 World Cup game against Namibia following a disappointing loss to India. The decision, backed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, aims to test new talent and improve team performance in upcoming matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 16:58 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Following a disappointing defeat against India, Pakistan is set to make significant changes to their T20 World Cup lineup, dropping star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed dissatisfaction over the team's performance, relaying his sentiments through team manager Naved Akram Cheema.
As Pakistan prepares to face Namibia, there's a push to test new players, including Salman Mirza and Fakhar Zaman, to boost their chances in the tournament's super eight phase.
ALSO READ
USA beat Namibia by 31 runs in T20 World Cup match in Chennai.
USA Triumphs Over Namibia in T20 World Cup Thriller
Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash: USA vs. Namibia
Patel and Krishnamurthi Shine as USA Posts Formidable Total Against Namibia
China Expands Space Influence in Africa with Namibian Satellite Ground Station