Young Prodigy Atiqa Shines in International Karting Scene

Atiqa, an 11-year-old Indian karting sensation, impressed in her debut international junior season, showcasing her skills in Europe. Competing in a male-dominated field with tougher competition and heavier karts, Atiqa delivered outstanding performances, catching the attention of top professionals, including her coach and her father, a former racer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarno | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:11 IST
Atiqa
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a remarkable display of talent and maturity, 11-year-old Indian karting prodigy Atiqa has quickly made her mark in her debut international junior season. Competing under challenging sub-zero conditions in Europe, she impressed with a second-place finish in qualifying at the WSK Super Masters season opener.

Her performance at Circuit di Napoli was no less impressive, as she navigated the wet track conditions to climb 16 positions. The move to the demanding OKNJ junior class has seen Atiqa adapting seamlessly to heavier karts with superior horsepower, earning praise from her coach, Felice Tiene.

Atiqa's father, Asif Mir, a former Formula Asia runner-up, expressed pride in her early-season achievements, acknowledging the calculated risks taken by moving her early into the Junior category. The young racer looks forward to continuing her journey and inspiring other female racers aiming for Formula 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

