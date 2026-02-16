Young Prodigy Atiqa Shines in International Karting Scene

In a remarkable display of talent and maturity, 11-year-old Indian karting prodigy Atiqa has quickly made her mark in her debut international junior season. Competing under challenging sub-zero conditions in Europe, she impressed with a second-place finish in qualifying at the WSK Super Masters season opener.

Her performance at Circuit di Napoli was no less impressive, as she navigated the wet track conditions to climb 16 positions. The move to the demanding OKNJ junior class has seen Atiqa adapting seamlessly to heavier karts with superior horsepower, earning praise from her coach, Felice Tiene.

Atiqa's father, Asif Mir, a former Formula Asia runner-up, expressed pride in her early-season achievements, acknowledging the calculated risks taken by moving her early into the Junior category. The young racer looks forward to continuing her journey and inspiring other female racers aiming for Formula 1.

